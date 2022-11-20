Malaysia election: Time running out as Anwar aims for top job

KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s perennial opposition leader, has often been on the cusp of power, but age is catching up with him and the 2022 election could be his last chance to win the top job.

He said on Sunday that his coalition had enough seats to form the country’s next government, which would allow him to become prime minister.

“We have now the majority to form a government,” Mr Anwar said at a dawn news conference.

The 75-year-old, whose political career spans four decades and includes two prison stints, is optimistic that his Pakatan Harapan (or Alliance of Hope) coalition can finally win.

So long the runner-up of Malaysian politics, Mr Anwar could be running out of time to achieve his long-held but elusive ambition of leading the South-east Asian nation.

“This is Anwar’s last election. If he fails to get the support to become PM, there will be expectations that he should step aside,” University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute Malaysia’s honorary research associate Bridget Welsh told AFP.

“If he chooses to stay on, this will only serve to weaken the opposition further and fragment it.”

Mr Anwar was a firebrand Muslim youth leader when he was recruited in 1982 into Umno, the main political party that ruled Malaysia for more than 60 years.

His star rose meteorically, as he became finance minister and then deputy prime minister in the early 1990s under former premier Mahathir Mohamad, a youthful counterbalance to the political veteran.

The pairing, considered one of the most dynamic duos in South-east Asian politics at the time, soon unravelled.

Tensions came to a head during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, when they had a bitter falling-out over how to handle the debacle.

Some observers say Mr Anwar had been too impatient to become prime minister, slighting his patron.

Dr Mahathir sacked Mr Anwar, who was also expelled from Umno and charged with corruption and sodomy, the latter a crime in the largely Muslim nation.

He was sentenced to six years in jail for corruption in 1999, with an additional nine-year prison term added for the sodomy charge the following year, the two sentences running consecutively.