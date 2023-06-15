TikTok to invest ‘billions of dollars’ in SE Asia to help region’s businesses: CEO Chew Shou Zi

JAKARTA - Video-sharing app TikTok will be pumping in “billions of dollars” in small and medium enterprises in South-east Asia over the next few years, as it seeks to grow the use of its app beyond entertainment and into a relevant tool for businesses in the region.

Stressing how efforts are already underway to expand the use of TikTok, chief executive Chew Shou Zi said on Thursday that the app has provided a platform for over 15 million small businesses in South-east Asia, including 5 million in Indonesia.

“I am delighted to announce that we are going to invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and South-east Asia over the next few years,” said Mr Chew.

He did not reveal the exact figure or timelines for this investment, but he said that part of this will include a US$12.2 million (S$16.4 million) investment that will support more than 120,000 SMEs, entrepreneurs and youth, over the next three years.

Speaking at Tiktok’s South-east Asia Impact Forum, held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in central Jakarta, Mr Chew noted how when the app started more than five years ago, it was mainly used for entertainment purposes.

Now, the app has millions of users around the world, including 325 million in the region, who use it for other purposes like empowering local communities and business to reach out to wider audiences.

“As we continue to expand our platform, our content is also becoming more diversified. Dancing and singing is still important, and they hold their charm, but we’re witnessing other verticals, other sectors such as education, skyrocketing on our platform globally,” he said.

On Thursday, TikTok also launched a new report where it found that on average, more than six in ten of those making a living on the app in nine countries in the region were earning more than the minimum wage in their countries.

Zooming in to specific countries, more than 6 in 10 creators in Indonesia who TikTok surveyed were earning more than the archipelago’s minimum wage. Laos came in the highest, with almost 9 in 10 creators earning over the minimum wage, while the lowest was the Philippines at 4 in 10.

The study, conducted by United States-based research firm Kadence International, surveyed more than 3,400 Tiktok users and 25 non-profit organisations between August and September last year.

It used a mixed methodology of both online surveys as well as offline interviews.

Among its other findings were that 79 per cent of businesses surveyed said that they were supported by the app to transition from offline to online marketing channels, and that 74 per cent said that the app increased their sales volume.