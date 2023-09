JAKARTA – Indonesia this week joined Australia, India and the United States in taking a firm stand against TikTok, dealing a massive blow to the video-sharing platform by banning it from facilitating e-commerce sales by third parties.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Wednesday that revisions to local trade regulations to disallow social media platforms from providing payment facilities, among other things, came into effect the day before, after a high-level Cabinet meeting on Monday.