TikTok and free durians: What Indonesia is doing to spark Gen Z interest in marriage

Religious affairs offices in Indonesia have been using social media to engage young audiences in conversation about marriage.

JAKARTA – From TikTok trends to free durians, religious affairs offices (KUA) across Indonesia are adopting creative tactics to spark Gen Z interest in marriage, as registration numbers continue to fall nationwide.

Social media has recently been flooded with KUA content promoting marriage, drawing attention from internet users, particularly those who were born between 1997 and 2012. Many offices have embraced trending TikTok sound clips and visual gimmicks to engage young audiences in conversation about tying the knot.