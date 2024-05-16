Tiger killed after being hit by car on Malaysia expressway

PETALING JAYA - An adult tiger was found dead beside the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway near Lentang in Bentong, Pahang, believed to have been run over by a vehicle.

According to the Malaysia Animal Association, the Malayan tiger was estimated to be five years old.

Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Rozidan Md Yasin said the tiger was believed to have been struck while crossing the highway at about 1.20am on May 16.