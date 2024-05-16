Tiger killed after being hit by car on Malaysia expressway

PETALING JAYA - An adult tiger was found dead beside the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway near Lentang in Bentong, Pahang, believed to have been run over by a vehicle.
According to the Malaysia Animal Association, the Malayan tiger was estimated to be five years old.
Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Rozidan Md Yasin said the tiger was believed to have been struck while crossing the highway at about 1.20am on May 16.
“The tiger is believed to have come from the Bukit Tinggi forest reserve in Bentong. The animal weighs around 130kg,” he said, adding that the department had collected the carcass.
This was the third vehicle collision involving Malayan tigers recently, with the first run over by a trailer on the North-South Expressway near Gua Tempurung in November 2023.
The Malayan tiger is critically endangered and estimated to number fewer than 200 in the wild.
On March 21, a tiger was killed after it tried to cross the West Coast Expressway on the Trong-Beruas stretch. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK