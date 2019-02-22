Three Perak restaurant workers held for serving food with poppy seeds

TELUK INTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A cook and two kitchen helpers were nabbed by the police for allegedly adding poppy seeds in the food served at a restaurant in Teluk Intan, Perak, China Press reported.

This came after one of the customers, who happened to be a police officer in the narcotics department, hallucinated after dining there.

Knowing the side effects of various drugs, the policeman suspected something was amiss and conducted a raid with the state health department on the restaurant, which led to the arrest of the cook and two helpers.

They found traces of poppy seeds in the food while the three also tested positive for opiates.