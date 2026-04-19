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Three people killed in shooting in Malaysia’s Kota Tinggi

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The incident, believed to have taken place around noon on April 19, is understood to have involved two men and a woman.

The incident is believed to have taken place around noon on April 19.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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KOTA TINGGI – Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Kota Jaya in Kota Tinggi.

The incident, believed to have taken place around noon on April 19, is understood to have involved two men and a woman.

A source said a man has been arrested and a pistol seized in connection with the case.

When contacted, a police official confirmed the shooting and said investigations are ongoing.

Photos and videos of the incident had earlier circulated on social media. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Shooting - gun crime

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.