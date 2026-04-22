Three mysterious missile-like objects found in Indonesian waters

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The discoveries come just weeks after a torpedo-like object was found near the waters of Gili Trawangan.

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BATAM – Mysterious objects, some appearing to resemble missiles, have been found in three locations across Indonesia over the past few days, prompting growing public concern about safety.

In Kangean Island, Sumenep regency, East Java, a yellow missile-like object with a tapered front and fin-like structures at the rear was discovered by a fisherman after washing ashore on April 20.

Village official Pongli said the object features two holes at the front and one near the rear fins and is marked with the code “Aug-05” on its body.

“We don’t know where the object came from, but we immediately reported it to the authorities,” he said, as quoted by local media outlet Kompas.

The discovery triggered concern among residents, some of whom feared the object could contain explosives.

Sumenep Police spokesperson Commissioner Widiarti said the object has been secured and is under investigation. “The object has been secured and is currently being examined by the relevant authorities,” she said, as quoted by TV One.

She added that the evacuation was carried out cautiously given that the object’s origin and contents remain unknown.

“We urge residents to remain calm but vigilant, and to avoid touching or moving any suspicious objects found at sea or along the shoreline and to immediately report such findings to authorities,” she said.

On the same day, residents in Anambas Islands Regency, Riau Islands, discovered what appeared to be a large metal fragment resembling the outer shell of a rocket or aircraft while out at sea.

In widely circulated footage, a white, curved structure can be seen floating and being battered by waves. A yellow star on a red background, resembling the flag of China, was visible on one section of the debris.

The video quickly spread across social media, triggering public concern and speculation about the object’s origin.

A local fisherman, Mr Dedi, confirmed the authenticity of the footage in a phone interview with The Jakarta Post on A pril 21 , though he said he was not present when it was recorded.

“The incident happened yesterday. I received the information and the video directly from a friend in the field,” Mr Dedi said, adding that he was questioned by authorities shortly after he uploaded the viral video.

Anambas Islands police chief, Assistant Senior Commissioner of Police I Gusti Ngurah Agung Budianaloka, said authorities are still investigating the discovery. “We are still examining it. Please give us time,” he told the Post.

Meanwhile on April 19 , a fisherman in the Tanakeke Islands, Takalar Regency, South Sulawesi, discovered another missile-like object floating at sea while working. The object was oval-shaped, over 1m in length and blue in colour.

The fisherman reportedly recovered it and brought it aboard his vessel before handing it over to a local police station.

Takalar Naval Post Commander Lieutenant Marine Hamzah said the object has been secured by the military and transported to the Makassar Naval Base Command for further examination.

“Further results of the investigation will be conveyed by our leadership,” Lt Hamzah said on April 19 as quoted by state news agency Antara.

He added that authorities have not yet determined whether the object poses any danger. “We cannot confirm whether it is hazardous or could explode. That can only be determined after the examination is completed,” he said.

The discovery of the three objects comes just weeks after a separate incident in which a fisherman in West Nusa Tenggara found a torpedo-like object floating near the waters of Gili Trawangan, a popular tourist island, on April 6.

The object, measuring 3.7m in length and 65cm in diameter, bore a “CISC” label as well as Chinese characters on its body. An initial examination by the West Nusa Tenggara Police’s bomb disposal unit found no evidence of explosives or radioactive material.

A torpedo-like 3.7-metre-long and 65-centimetre-wide object, discovered by a fisherman near the Lombok Strait after being towed ashore onto a beach on Gili Trawangan, West Nusa Tenggara. PHOTO: AFP

Authorities said the object is believed to be an ocean current measuring device, although further investigation is ongoing to determine its exact origin and purpose. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK