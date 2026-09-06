Three men jailed in Indonesia for trading in pangolin scales

MEDAN - The Medan District Court on Sept 2 handed down a prison term of one year to each of three men who were convicted of trading the body parts of a protected animal; in their case, pangolin scales.

The sentence was lighter than demanded by the prosecutor, who recommended a year and a half in prison and a fine of 50 million rupiah (S$3,600) each, or an additional 50 days behind bars if they could not pay the fine.