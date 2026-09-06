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Three men jailed in Indonesia for trading in pangolin scales

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Pangolin scales are highly valued in traditional Chinese medicine for their supposed health benefits.

Pangolin scales are highly valued in traditional Chinese medicine for their supposed health benefits.

PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Three men in Indonesia were sentenced to one year in prison for trading pangolin scales, a protected animal part, with fines waived by the judge.
  • The men received pangolin scales through a loan and planned to sell them after being contacted by a buyer still at large.
  • Pangolins are critically endangered and protected under international law due to high demand for their scales and meat in traditional medicine and food markets.

AI generated

MEDAN - The Medan District Court on Sept 2 handed down a prison term of one year to each of three men who were convicted of trading the body parts of a protected animal; in their case, pangolin scales.

The sentence was lighter than demanded by the prosecutor, who recommended a year and a half in prison and a fine of 50 million rupiah (S$3,600) each, or an additional 50 days behind bars if they could not pay the fine.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.