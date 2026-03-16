Three men electrocuted in attempted cable theft in Ipoh

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The men are believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to cut the cables on an electric pole.

IPOH - Three men are believed to have been electrocuted to death while trying to steal electric cables at an open land in Taman Rapat Perdana in Ipoh .

Ipoh OCPD Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the police received a call at about 10am on March 16 about a suspected cable theft.

“Police found the bodies of the three men, who are believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to cut the cables on an electric pole,” he said in a statement.

“The bodies have been sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital forensics unit for post mortem to determine the cause of death.”

ACP Muhammad Najib said the case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for attempted theft.

“The case will also be classified as sudden death report pending further investigations,” he said.

“The people are advised not to be involved in cable theft because it is not only illegal but could also pose a danger to them

“Those with information about the incident are urged to come forward to the district or nearest police stations to help with the investigation,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK