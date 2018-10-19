Three killed, 12 missing in Penang landslide

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three people were killed while 12 remain missing in Penang after a landslide occurred in Paya Terubong on Friday (Oct 19).

Four containers used to house workers at the construction site were covered in the landslide and 10 workers were reportedly buried under the earth.

According to state executive committee member Phee Boon Poh, three people were killed in the incident.

The first body was recovered at 3.40pm.

An Indonesian construction worker, who only wished to be known as Endo, 36, said three of his family members from Sulawesi were trapped.

“Three of them, in their 30s, were inside and I got to know that one of them was trapped in a container. I pray for their safety,” he said.

The search and rescue operation by the Fire and Rescue Department is still ongoing while survivors have been sent to hospital.

It has been raining intermittently on Penang island since Thursday and conditions in the landslide area are extremely muddy.

Photos being shared on social media show parts of the disaster where mangled cargo containers, possibly used as site offices, storerooms or workers’ quarters, are seen lying on their sides.

The landslide took place at the construction zone of the paired road from Bandar Baru Ayer Itam to Bukit Jambul, which has been beset with problems.

Last Thursday, 14 concrete beams, 25m-long each, crashed down from an elevated section of the highway. No injuries were reported.

State Works Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari had earlier described the project as “very complicated”.