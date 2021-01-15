3 dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

The epicentre of the quake was 6km northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10km.
The epicentre of the quake was 6km northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10km.PHOTO: USGS
JAKARTA (REUTERS) - At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Friday (Jan 15).

The epicentre of the quake was 6km northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10km.

Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulawesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.

Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses Straddling the so-called Pacific ‘ring of fire’, Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

