Three arrested after viral demolition of elderly woman’s home in Indonesia
SURABAYA – The Indonesian police have arrested three suspects after the viral eviction of Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, and the demolition of her home in a land dispute case.
East Java Police spokesperson Jules Abraham said the suspects, identified by the initials SAK, MY and SY, were arrested at separate locations over the past few days.