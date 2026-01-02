Three arrested after viral demolition of elderly woman’s home in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, was evicted from her home which was then demolished.

– The Indonesian police have arrested three suspects after the viral eviction of Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, and the demolition of her home in a land dispute case.

East Java Police spokesperson Jules Abraham said the suspects, identified by the initials SAK, MY and SY, were arrested at separate locations over the past few days.