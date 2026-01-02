Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Three arrested after viral demolition of elderly woman’s home in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, was evicted from her home which was then demolished.

Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, was evicted from her home which was then demolished.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM CAKJ1/INSTAGRAM

Follow topic:

SURABAYA – The Indonesian police have arrested three suspects after the viral eviction of Ms Elina Widjajanti, a 79-year-old woman from Surabaya, and the demolition of her home in a land dispute case.

East Java Police spokesperson Jules Abraham said the suspects, identified by the initials SAK, MY and SY, were arrested at separate locations over the past few days.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.