Thousands throng Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim’s open house in opposition-led Kelantan

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan - Thousands of people flocked to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, held at a stadium in the opposition-ruled state of Kelantan, on Friday.

Some turned up as early as 5.40pm, before the open house officially began at 7pm. Datuk Seri Anwar arrived shortly before 9pm.

Security personnel jostled to clear a path for the Prime Minister through the thronging crowd, as loud chants of “Reformasi!” – the battle cry of his party’s reform movement – echoed around him while he greeted attendees.

Housewife Zuraini Ibrahim, 52, said a sponsored bus brought her from her home in Rantau Panjang district, some 40km from Kota Bharu.

“My children wanted to attend, so I decided to come,” she told The Straits Times.

Business owner Mohd Yusof Daud, 52, who was also at the open house, said that although he is a supporter of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, he will vote for the party that can bring economic progress.

“The government is still not stable yet, as it is new. But I can see that the PM is making efforts towards boosting the economy and he cares for the people,” he said.

Singaporean Ismail Ab Rahim, 47, whose father lives in Kelantan, decided to drop by while in the state on holiday.

“I want to listen to PM Anwar’s speech and see what he has to offer in terms of development for Kelantan. Kelantan is not very developed compared with other states,” the security services provider told ST.

Mr Anwar, who said the open houses were being held in states outside the capital in the spirit of “friendship”, offered to help Kelantan resolve its longstanding water supply woes.

He also said that the 107 development projects approved for the state this year is the highest figure thus far.

Only 71 per cent of Kelantan residents have access to clean water due to issues with raw water sources, treatment plants and pipes.

Police on duty at the open house, held at the Sultan Muhammad IV stadium, estimated that 15,000 people attended the event, with long queues at stalls offering drinks and food such as roast lamb, fish satay, fried bee hoon and fruit.