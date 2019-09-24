Thousands rally in Indonesia amid controversial criminal code changes

JAKARTA (DPA) - Thousands of students rallied in cities across Indonesia on Tuesday (Sept 24) against proposed changes to the criminal code that they say would threaten civil liberties.

Parliament had been due to pass the draft revisions to the penal code on Tuesday, but decided to postpone a vote on the Bill at the request of President Joko Widodo.

Mr Joko's request to postpone passage of the Bill came after street protests against the changes, which critics say could roll back democratic reforms.

Under the new Bill, consensual sex outside of marriage would be punishable by up to two years in prison, while a couple living together without being married could be jailed for up to six months.

Anyone who insults the president or vice-president could be handed a prison term of up to four-and-a-half years.

This was a crime under Indonesian law until 2006, but was decriminalised by the Constitutional Court after a legal challenge by citizens.

Tuesday's rallies were expected to be bigger than Monday's, where thousands took to the streets of cities including Yogyakarta, Bandung and Malang to denounce the Bill, student leaders said.

Student protesters tore down the gate of the Parliament building in Jakarta, but were stopped by riot police before they could force their way in.

The protesters also demanded the government revoke recent revisions to a law governing the country's anti-corruption commission that anti-graft activists warn could severely weaken the independent body.