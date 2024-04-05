Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspend in-person classes due to heat

MANILA – Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on April 5, the country’s education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures.

The months of March, April and May are typically the hottest and driest in the archipelago nation, and conditions have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Many schools have no air-conditioning, leaving students to swelter in crowded, poorly ventilated classrooms.

“Even my smartest student is not in the mood to answer questions because it’s very hot,” said Ms Mayette Paulino, who teaches a grade two class of around 27 children near Manila.

She said students “feel tired and seem sleepy” as the heat intensified in the afternoon.

The Philippines’ Department of Education has issued an advisory giving school heads the power to decide when to switch to remote learning “in cases of extreme heat and other calamities”.

Official figures for April 5 showed 5,288 schools suspended in-person classes, affecting more than 3.6 million students.

That was higher than the 4,769 schools that closed on April 4.

Some schools have reduced class hours to avoid teaching during the hottest times of the day.

Parent Bheapril Balbin, 37, whose two young children attend a primary school near Manila, supported the decision for students to stay home during the hot weather. “The heat is too much, my children couldn’t take it,” the parent told AFP.

“Some of their classmates got sick; they had a headache because of the extreme heat. My youngest has asthma, so extreme heat is bad for him.”

The heat index was expected to reach the “danger” level of 42 or 43 deg C in several areas of the country on April 5, the state weather forecaster said.

In Manila, the heat index was forecast to hit the “extreme caution” level of up to 40 deg C, when heat cramps and exhaustion are possible.

The country’s heat index measures what a temperature feels like, taking into account humidity.