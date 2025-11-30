Thousands mount renewed protests against corruption in the Philippines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Filipinos shout and raise placards during an anti-corruption protest over widespread corruption allegations in Manila on Nov 30.

MANILA - Thousands of protesters in the Philippines, including Roman Catholic clergy and civil society groups, gathered in the capital for another rally triggered by a government corruption scandal.

Manila police estimated about 3,000 demonstrators assembled at a major public park in the capital on Nov 30.



Some shouted chants calling for the jailing of corrupt officials, while ranking church officials in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation separately held Mass at a site where a public uprising erupted nearly four decades ago.

“Let us unite in repentance for corruption in our society,” said Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. “We need a moral and spiritual reset if we want a brighter future for the Philippines.”

Allegations that government officials and contractors colluded to pilfer billions of pesos for flood mitigation projects triggered anger across the nation. The scandal has slowed economic growth and soured investor sentiment toward the South-east Asian country. BLOOMBERG