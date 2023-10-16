Thousands join pro-Palestine protest in southern Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines - Thousands of people gathered in the southern Philippines on Monday to protest Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to deadly cross-border raids by Hamas militants.

Participants waved Palestinian flags, painted their cheeks with the Palestinian colours, and shed tears as they prayed.

Speakers at the protest called for a halt to the Israeli military operations and urged the United States and the United Nations to stay neutral in the conflict.

The predominantly Catholic Philippines has a large Muslim minority based mainly in the southern region that endured decades of armed Islamic separatist insurgencies until a peace treaty was signed nine years ago.

The four-hour peaceful protest was held at a public park in Cotabato, a city with more than 200,000 Muslim residents.

Cotabato police put the number of protesters at about 25,000.

Placards read “Free Palestine!” and “Bangsamoro against injustices”, referring to the Muslim self-ruled region on Mindanao.