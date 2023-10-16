Thousands join pro-Palestine protest in southern Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines - Thousands of people gathered in the southern Philippines on Monday to protest Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to deadly cross-border raids by Hamas militants.
Participants waved Palestinian flags, painted their cheeks with the Palestinian colours, and shed tears as they prayed.
Speakers at the protest called for a halt to the Israeli military operations and urged the United States and the United Nations to stay neutral in the conflict.
The predominantly Catholic Philippines has a large Muslim minority based mainly in the southern region that endured decades of armed Islamic separatist insurgencies until a peace treaty was signed nine years ago.
The four-hour peaceful protest was held at a public park in Cotabato, a city with more than 200,000 Muslim residents.
Cotabato police put the number of protesters at about 25,000.
Placards read “Free Palestine!” and “Bangsamoro against injustices”, referring to the Muslim self-ruled region on Mindanao.
Uniformed police and soldiers stayed discreetly nearby.
“The protest has just been concluded without incident,” Cotabato police officer Marouf Guiali told AFP by telephone at sundown. AFP