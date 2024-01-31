Thousands gather to send off Johor Sultan on journey to ascend federal throne

JOHOR BAHRU - Thousands gathered in front of the Senai International Airport Mosque in Johor from as early as 7am on Jan 31 to send off Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as he made his way to Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur to take his oath as Malaysia’s 17th King.

The royal entourage arrived at the last checkpoint in front of the Senai International Airport Mosque at 8.30am greeted by loud cheers of “Daulat Tuanku” from the crowds that had gathered along the side of the road.

More than 2,000 people gathered in front of the mosque, one of 15 locations for the public to show their support from Istana Bukit Serene all the way to the Royal Hangar at Senai Airport.

The crowd had started to build right after the dawn prayer with some arriving as early as 5am to avoid being stuck in traffic.

Around 30,000 people, including school students, state civil servants and the public, observed Sultan Ibrahim’s departure along a 35km stretch of roads closed from his Johor residence, Istana Bukit Serene, to the Royal Hangar, Bernama reported.

The royal entourage left Istana Bukit Serene at around 7.45am and took around 30 minutes to reach the Royal Hangar.

Sultan Ibrahim departed for Kuala Lumpur using his private plane at 9am and was accompanied by Malaysia’s Defence Minister Khaled Nordin and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The ceremony of taking the oath of office and signing the instrument of office will be held at the 264th (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Balairung Seri (throne room), Istana Negara.

At the ceremony, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, will be sworn in as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

In the presence of the other Malay Rulers, members of the Royal family and dignitaries, Sultan Ibrahim will sign the instruments of proclamation of office, the content of which will be read out by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK