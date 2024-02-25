Thousands gather on anniversary of Philippines’ revolt, to protest Marcos Jr’s charter change plans

MANILA - The Philippines’ opposition movement gathered by the thousands across cities on Feb 25 to protest President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s plans to amend the Constitution, using the 38th anniversary celebrations of the bloodless revolt that ousted his father in 1986 to rally support.

The charter change, known colloquially as cha-cha, have been framed as economic reforms. But critics warn that Marcos-allied lawmakers could also extend the President’s term in office, which is restricted to a six-year term under the 1987 Constitution.

In Quezon City near the capital Manila, activists decked in yellow, white and black held a protest along the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (Edsa), where thousands of Filipinos marched in 1986 to protest Marcos Sr’s 21-year rule that was plagued by rampant corruption, killings, disappearances and media oppression.

The people came bearing signs that read, “Buhay ang Edsa! Cancel cha-cha!” (The spirit of the Edsa revolution lives! Cancel charter change!) and “Cha-cha ng elitista, pahirap sa masa!” (Charter change of the elitists only bring suffering to the masses!).

Organisers on Sunday evening are also set to hold a free concert that will include a countdown to mark 9pm, which was around the same time the Marcoses fled the presidential palace to Hawaii on February 25, 1986 during the revolt known as People Power.

Other gatherings and caravans were held in parts of central and southern Philippines to commemorate the historic event. Some churches and schools also hosted screenings of documentaries and art exhibits depicting the abuses that occurred during the Marcos dictatorship.

President Marcos Jr, the strongman’s only and namesake son, appointed some of his relatives to plum government posts when he came to power.

Mr Kiko Aquino Dee, co-convenor of the Buhay ang Edsa Campaign Network that spearheaded the events, said it was only natural for the opposition to use the People Power anniversary as a vehicle to oppose charter change.

He is the grandson of Philippine democracy icons Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr and Corazon Aquino. The 1983 assassination of the late opposition senator Ninoy is widely considered as a key event that pushed Filipinos to unseat Marcos Sr.

They then installed Ninoy’s widow Corazon as the 11th Philippine president. She oversaw the drafting of the current Constitution that was designed to prevent another dictatorship.

Mr Dee said the opposition was compelled to act after Mr Marcos first removed the People Power anniversary from the list of national holidays in 2024. The president said this was done because the event fell on a Sunday.

Then in January this year, Mr Marcos’ allies started holding hearings on the Resolutions seeking to amend the Constitution.

“It kind of just heated up perfectly for us to express our resistance,” Mr Dee said.

There have been other attempts in the post-Marcos dictatorship years to change the Constitution. Proposals often included the extension of officials’ terms of office or a complete change of the system of government. These efforts all failed because the Senate blocked them.

Proponents of the changes say the 1987 Constitution has failed to give Filipinos the economic progress that the revolution had promised them.