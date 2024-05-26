Thousands flee as Philippine storm hits main island of Luzon

MANILA - A severe storm battered the Philippines’ most populous island on May 26, dumping heavy rain and causing flooding that forced more than 8,000 people to flee their homes.

After making landfall on the central island of Samar late on May 24, the first storm to hit the Philippines in 2024 strengthened as it swept north-west to the main island of Luzon, where it hovered near the capital Manila.

Severe tropical storm Ewiniar, which has been given the local name Aghon, dumped more than 200mm of rain over parts of Quezon province in the 24 hours leading up to 8am on May 26, the state weather forecaster said.

More than 6,000 people were forced to leave their homes in the province, figures posted on the provincial government’s Facebook page show.

Floodwaters reached as high as 3m along the coast, and power was knocked out in most areas, provincial disaster officer Mary Joy Adam told AFP.

“The rain is gone now, so we’re expecting the floods will start to subside anytime soon,” Ms Adam said.

“The majority of the municipalities have power outages so our municipal rescuers are finding it hard to report to us.”

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed by falling trees in separate incidents, Quezon disaster officials said.

In neighbouring Laguna province, disaster officials said more than 2,000 people had sought shelter as over half of the 30 municipalities were flooded.

Photos shared by local government agencies on Facebook showed rescuers using inflatable boats to reach people stranded by the downpour.

Other photos showed large trees felled by strong winds that reached a maximum wind speed of 95km an hour as the storm headed north-east towards the Pacific Ocean.

About 20 storms and typhoons hit the country or its surrounding waters per year, damaging homes and infrastructure and killing hundreds of people.

The rainy season usually starts in June, but authorities have warned it could be delayed by the El Nino weather phenomenon that has brought drought to swathes of the country. AFP