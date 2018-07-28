Thousands attend Kuala Lumpur rally to defend Malay rights

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thousands of people attended a rally to "defend race and religion" in Malaysia on Saturday (July 28) despite the rain.

Called Himpunan Kebangkitan Ummah (Gathering for Muslim Revival), the rally at the Sultan Sulaiman Club field in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur was also attended by politicians from PAS, Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The organisers claimed that the interest of Malay Muslims was in danger since Pakatan Harapan won the elections in May.

Among those seen were former Umno minister Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, who is now with Pribumi, who addressed the crowd.

He spoke to oppose the Pakatan Harapan manifesto promise to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) from independent Chinese schools, saying that all countries, such as Singapore, Indonesia and India, have only one exam system.

The participants from various non-governmental organisations (NGO) called for the upholding of the rights of the Malays, Islam and the preservation of Bahasa Malaysia among other things.

"We cannot keep quiet today," said Pertubuhan Kebajikan Darul Islah Malaysia (Perkid) president Masridzi Sat.

"Those who are speaking loudly today are those who dare threaten and insult our race and religion.

"Are we going to let this happen?"

Other leaders who attended the Himpunan Kebangkitan Ummah were PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, information chief Nasrudin Hasan, central committee member Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam and former Federal Territories Umno youth chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii.