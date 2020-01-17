Third suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore; man isolated as precaution

A 69-year-old man who travelled to Wuhan has been diagnosed with pneumonia, said Singapore's Ministry of Health yesterday evening.

"He has been admitted for further assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure," a ministry spokesman said. "His condition is stable."

The man, a Singaporean, had not visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which is believed to be where the new bug came from.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether his illness is linked to the Wuhan disease cluster.

The man is the third person in Singapore to be suspected of having the Wuhan virus.

The first two were a three-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man, a Chinese national. Both had visited Wuhan - the capital of central China's Hubei province - but subsequently tested negative.