Third stint as Malaysia premier for Mahathir unlikely

KUALA LUMPUR - A year after his sudden resignation sparked a constitutional crisis and worsened political instability in Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, indisputably the country's most renowned political leader, looks unlikely to be in the running for a third stint as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, 95, has served a total of 24 years as premier, but analysts say his influence appears to be on the wane now that he is no longer aligned with the government or the main opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH).