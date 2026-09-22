Third earthquake strikes Johor’s Batu Pahat since June, no tsunami threat
- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Batu Pahat, Johor, on Sept 22 at a depth of 10km, with no tsunami threat reported by MetMalaysia.
- This is the third earthquake in the Batu Pahat area since June, following two weaker quakes of 3.3 and 3.1 magnitude in June and August.
- The epicentre was located about 27km south-west of Batu Pahat, and MetMalaysia continues to monitor seismic activity in the region closely.
AI generated
PETALING JAYA – A weak 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the waters of Batu Pahat, Johor, on the afternoon of Sept 22.
In a statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the tremor occurred at 4.55pm at a depth of 10km.
MetMalaysia reported the epicentre at coordinates 1.7 degrees north and 102.7 degrees east, approximately 27km south-west of Batu Pahat.
No tsunami warning was issued.
Two weak earthquakes, measuring 3.3 and 3.1 on the Richter scale, were previously detected in the area on June 21 and Aug 25, respectively. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK