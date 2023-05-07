‘Think big’, ‘No uncles’, ‘Love me for a long time’: Thai parties ramp up rallies ahead of polls

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, NONTHABURI and SURAT THANI – The searing sun was starting to wane on Saturday when the emcee roared into his microphone: “Cheer for our 30th prime minister!”

Hundreds of residents gathered in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima clapped and hooted as 60-year-old Srettha Thavisin strode on stage for the fourth time that day.

The former real estate tycoon is not a prime minister – yet. He is one of three prime minister candidates put forward by the Pheu Thai Party, which, going by historical precedence and opinion polls, is expected to win the most seats in Thailand’s May 14 election. The other two Pheu Thai nominees are 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra and 74-year-old Chaikasem Nitsiri.

With one week to go before Thailand heads to the polls, political parties are racing to hammer home their key messages for Thailand’s 52 million voters.

For Mr Srettha, that entails a visioning exercise about the party’s pledge to give every citizen aged 16 and above 10,000 baht (S$393) in their digital wallets to spend in the vicinity of their homes.

He asked the rural residents to think about how their lives might change with such a lump sum compared to the drip-feed of welfare payments given by the current government to low-income residents.

With 10 people in the family, the amount they receive would total 100,000 baht, he said.

“Think big. What will you do with the money?” he said on Saturday, his voice croaking from weeks of campaigning amid the heatwave. “Think big, have hope, have dreams.”

The 10,000-baht giveaway, estimated to cost 500 billion baht to execute, is by the far the most audacious pledge put forward by any party in this election. It has been welcomed by Pheu Thai supporters still struggling with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic but slammed as populist by critics.

But Mr Srettha, the United States-educated former chief executive of listed developer Sansiri, told The Straits Times: “It is not populist. We take care of people.”

Pheu Thai, which traces its roots to the now-dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party led by fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was thrown out of government by the 2014 military coup. The generals behind the putsch returned to power in the 2019 election through a new party called Palang Pracharath (PPRP).

For the May 14 election, former army chief and current caretaker deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan is leading the charge for PPRP. Caretaker prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup, is fronting the campaign for another new party called the United Thai Nation (UTN).

Current rules mean the 250-member appointed Senate – a hangover of junta rule – will get to determine who becomes a premier alongside the elected 500-member Lower House after the polls.

Pheu Thai has been dogged by talk that it could quietly team up with PPRP to secure its term in power. Mr Srettha seemed determined to bury such speculation when asked on Saturday about what political factions Pheu Thai was willing to work with.

“We only work with parties that have the same policies... that are not responsible for the coup,” he told ST.