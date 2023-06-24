They gather, they read quietly, they leave: Indonesia’s silent book club aims to encourage reading

JAKARTA – With the sun beating down on their heads, more than 50 people gathered at the Martha Tiahahu Literacy Park in south Jakarta at 3pm on June 18 to read for an hour.

Some of them sat on the benches located throughout the park, some sat cross-legged on the ground or grass. None of them said anything for 60 minutes.

No, this was not a flash mob or a marketing stunt. It was the latest Baca Bareng (Reading Together) gathering, organised by the Indonesian Silent Book Club.

Since August 2019, a Baca Bareng event has been organised every month for people in the city to gather for an hour to read their own books quietly.

This is not a book club meeting. There are no discussions about the books – participants get together simply to be among others who share their love of reading.

Attendees are spared awkward icebreakers, compulsory pleasantries and forced interactions. After they pose for a group photo at the end of the session, participants are free to chat with one another – but only if they wish to.

“People like it because there is no need to talk, no need for any discussion. Not everyone likes to introduce themselves in a big crowd and some people are too shy or introverted. With this club they can still enjoy reading with others without being afraid about having to talk,” said Ms Hestia Istivianie, founder of the Indonesian Silent Book Club.

It is the archipelago’s chapter of the global Silent Book Club, a global quiet reading movement started in 2012 in the United States that has more than 300 chapters around the world, including in countries like Australia, Germany, Japan, India and South Africa.

Countries in the region that have chapters include Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. Multiple chapters can be created in a country, and Singapore alone has two, according to the club’s website.

On its website, the club states that its members “gather in person and online to read together in quiet camaraderie”.

Ms Hestia, a 30-year-old content creator, was inspired to start the club four years ago after her younger sister, then 15, complained to her that she was being bullied for enjoying reading.

“She was in high school then, and some of her peers would mock her because she did not want to hang out (with them) during her lunch break. Why do people want to make fun of others who just want to enjoy their time reading?” she said.

Ms Hestia, herself an avid reader who runs an Instagram page dedicated to the books she reads, found out about the movement from social media and got in touch with its team to register a chapter in Indonesia.

The first session was held at a Starbucks outlet in Menteng in Central Jakarta – 10 people attended.

When asked if she was afraid that no one would come read with her that first time, Ms Hestia said that she was not. “I have never been afraid that no one will show up,” she added.

Attendance for the sessions averages about 30 people each month, with a mix of new faces as well as regulars.