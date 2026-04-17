The proposed site, on the main island of Luzon, will support manufacturing in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics and critical minerals.

– The US and the Philippines’ planned 1,620ha industrial hub to shore up supply chains for critical industries marks Manila’s most concrete step in alignment with Washington’s efforts to rewire global production networks.

The proposed site, on the main island of Luzon, will support manufacturing in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics and critical minerals, the US Department of State said in a statement on April 16.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the deal is expected to offer US companies access to essential inputs such as critical minerals that bypass Beijing’s control. It said the hub will have diplomatic immunity and operate under US common law, the first such arrangement in the world.

Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg told WSJ that the US would use the land rent-free for two years and administer it as a special economic zone .

Analysts broadly welcomed the move as a long-overdue economic dimension to an alliance historically dominated by defence, but cautioned that the hub’s unusual legal status and the Philippines’ traditional role as a raw materials supplier could limit its upside.

The project will be designated as an economic security zone within the Luzon Economic Corridor, a US-backed initiative linking industrial hubs north of Manila such as Clark and Subic to the capital’s ports and markets.

Details about the economic zone have yet to be publicised, including which US companies will participate and whether the area would be exclusive to US companies .

The Straits Times has contacted the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for comment.

The US State Department said the Luzon hub would serve as a pilot for a wider network of industrial zones across partner countries, aimed at fast-tracking investments and using AI to better coordinate production and supply chains.

“The zone can leverage the Philippines’ geographic centrality in the Indo-Pacific, its young and technically skilled workforce, and its deepening alliance with the United States,” it added.

The announcement came as the Philippines became the 13th signatory to formally join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative that seeks to secure the full technology supply chain, from raw materials to advanced manufacturing and data infrastructure.

The State Department said the initiative is a key pillar of the US’ economic statecraft strategy, aimed at reducing dependence on rival economies and deepening industrial cooperation among allies.

Allies beyond defence

“This is a good development... It adds on to the very hard security-dominant cooperation between the US and the Philippines,” said Dr Aries Arugay, a political scientist at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore , noting that economic resilience is increasingly being treated as a national security concern .

He said that by anchoring investments, manufacturing and jobs in the Philippines, the initiative could help “lock in” long-term commitment on both sides, reducing the risk of fluctuating political priorities that have at times complicated bilateral ties.

“What’s good here is that we’re going to be part of the supply chain. This increases our relevance (to the US). We won’t be accused by the Trump administration of benefiting more than contributing to our alliance,” said Dr Arugay.

Still, he said the hub having diplomatic immunity under US common law could potentially be challenged before the Philippine Supreme Court over constitutionality concerns. “The Philippines should negotiate well and not compromise national interests because this is exactly the criticism with the US alliance,” he said.

Geopolitical analyst Dindo Manhit, who is president of Manila-based think-tank Stratbase Institute, said the hub would still have to operate within the Philippines’ existing legal framework for investment zones.

“At most, this can be structured as a special economic zone under the PEZA law,” he said, referring to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, which governs eco-zones and allows fiscal incentives and streamlined regulations but keeps them under Philippine jurisdiction.

The economic upside could be significant. The Philippines has long sought to revive its manufacturing base and move up global value chains, but has struggled to compete with regional peers such as Vietnam and Thailand.

The development reflects a broader shift towards what Mr Manhit described as “geo-economics”, where economic partnerships increasingly reinforce strategic alignments.

“This is very important... We’re seeing defence cooperation now crossing into the economic side,” he said, pointing to the involvement of major economies and traditional security partners in Pax Silica.

He added that the hub could bring job-generating investments and help drive growth anchored on manufacturing – an area where the Philippines has historically lagged behind but which remains critical for long-term development.

Assistant Professor J.C. Punongbayan of the University of the Philippines-Diliman School of Economics said the project could generate jobs, particularly if it succeeds in attracting electronics and advanced manufacturing firms with strong linkages to the local economy.

“But the benefits will depend on execution. It will not automatically translate into broad-based employment,” he said.

Dr Punongbayan said that while the Philippines has a “decent base” in engineering, IT and manufacturing, gaps remain in more specialised areas such as AI and advanced production.

“Some foreign talent may be needed at first, but that can still be positive if it helps train Filipino workers and build local capability,” he said, adding that the key question is whether the hub becomes “a genuine driver of industrial upgrading or just a self-contained enclave”.

Caught between the US and China?

At the same time, the project sits squarely within intensifying US-China competition over access to critical minerals and advanced technologies.

China currently dominates several critical industries, such as rare earth processing and battery supply chains, leaving the US and its partners seeking to diversify sourcing and production.

The Philippines, with its reserves of nickel, copper and cobalt, has emerged as a natural candidate for such efforts, the US State Department said.

Mr Manhit downplayed the risk of potential pushback from Beijing, arguing that the Philippines’ economic fundamentals remain anchored in its ties with Western and like-minded economies.

“There’s no risk here,” he said, noting that key drivers of the Philippine economy such as remittances, business process outsourcing and manufacturing are largely tied to partners within the Pax Silica network.

Still, Dr Arugay cautioned that the benefits for the Philippines would depend on how far it can move beyond its traditional role as a supplier of raw materials. He stressed the need for policies that attract higher-value activities such as processing and manufacturing.

He noted there will also be environmental considerations for the Philippines, with the extraction and processing of critical minerals known to be resource-intensive and potentially polluting.

“If the role remains extractive, then we stay at the lower end of the supply chain,” he said.