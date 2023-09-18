The rise of the non-clerics in Malaysia’s Islamist PAS party

KUALA LUMPUR - State elections in August have put the spotlight on a pair of fast-rising non-clerics in the fundamentalist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Soft-spoken Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, 52, and one of the party’s three vice-presidents, wiped out the opposition in Terengganu to retain the Menteri Besar, or chief minister, post. His counterpart in Kedah, Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor, 49, gained prominence as a shoot-from-the-hip orator who retained the state with a commanding majority despite being hit with sedition charges for insulting the monarchy.