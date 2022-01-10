The plight of Myanmar's people 11 months after military coup: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - "How many dead bodies does the United Nations need to consider responsibility to protest to protect against military crimes against humanity on its people?" a protester's sign from Myanmar reads.

About six months after the coup in Myanmar, the Taliban captured Afghanistan, prompting the global media and international communities to express concerns and calls for the evacuation of thousands of Afghans. By Oct 20, 2021, the United States alone had evacuated nearly 70,000 Afghans.