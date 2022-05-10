The people have spoken, time to unite behind winners: Inquirer contributor

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) - The results of the 13-hour voting in the nation's precincts yesterday were quicker than expected on both national and local levels.

The much-feared repeat of the seven-hour glitch in PPCRV's vote transmissions in 2019 never happened. Two hours after closing, unofficial local election results in Metro Manila were known while clear trending of the senatorial, vice-presidential and presidential were being transmitted and updated within minutes. And by that time, local candidates and their supporters became aware if they won or lost the elections.

This is the kind of political exercise our country wanted in a long, long time. A world-class computerised elections comparable to that in the US and Western countries. Gone are the days of numerous sit-down protests in the local levels and "no proclamation scenarios" in national positions. Previous unofficial quick counts by broadcast media and former Comelec partners like Namfrel became unreliable and were both accused of false trending.

And then, the tortuous "battle" for the "official canvassing" in Congress begins with delayed "deliveries" of province-by-province election results, often subjected to "dagdag- bawas" by then Comelec hoodlums and "scrutinised" by grandstanding and biased legislators.

But compared to the 2019 elections and its seven-hour glitch, the results of yesterday's polls could be assessed as truly reflective of the people's will. Vote buying was never prevented, especially in the local contests, but cheating and tampering of the election process have been greatly minimised if not eradicated.

Kudos to the thousands of public-school teachers who manned the poll precincts as BEIs, the PPCRV, the telcos, the sidelined Smartmatic and primarily the Commission on Elections.

For the first time, we are going to have an elected majority President and Vice President in the next six years. This morning, with 95.59 per cent of election returns submitted, Bongbong Marcos has 30,418,045 votes over VP Leni Robredo with 14,489,259 votes or a margin of nearly 16 million votes. VP frontrunner Davao city mayor Sara Duterte has 30,761,585 over Senator Kiko Pangilinan's 9,027, 841 or a bigger margin of 21,733,744.

With the remaining 4.41 per cent or 2,910,600 votes, the projections are BBM will get 59 per cent or 32 million votes over Robredo's 28 percent or 15 million votes or a lead of over 17 million votes.

But the senatorial contests became exciting for the who will get the eleventh or twelfth seat currently held by Senator Risa Hontiveros with 14,982,780 votes and Ex-senator Jinggoy Estrada or a margin of 349,350 votes.

With less than 3 million votes to count, hopes are fading for ex-VP Binay is at number 13 about 1,719,546 votes away, former QC mayor Herbert Bautista farther by 270,009 votes and the others.

In Metro Manila, an upset was staged in Malabon, with Jeannie Sandoval winning by a close margin of 1,279 votes over Enzo Oreta with 100 per cent submission of election returns. However, her husband Ricky Sandoval lost by mor than 22 thousand votes to Jaye Lacson-Noel.

QC solons Precious Castelo, Onyx Crisologo were upset while and Reps. Bong Suntay and Allan Reyes are losing to Marvin Rillo and Franz Pumaren. In Manila, the three candidates of the powerful Lopez lost to their rivals. Businessman-economist Alex Lopez lost to VP Honey Lacuna by 349,328 votes while brother Rep. Manny lost to Ernix Dionisio by 12,830 votes in Tondo's first district. Comebacking Ex Rep. Carlo Lopez also lost to incumbent Rep. Rolan Valeriano by 26,342 votes in the second district.

Incumbents led by Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Makati's Abby Binay , QC's Joy Belmonte, Pasay city's Emmy Rubiano Calixto, Valenzuela's Wes Gatchalian, Las PIñas Imelda Aguilar, Mandaluyng's Ben Abalos, San Juan's Francis Zamora, Navotas John Rey Tiangco , Paranaque's Eric Olivarez, Muntinlupa's Ruffy Biazon, Taguig's Lani Cayetano, and Pateros mayor Ike Ponce. Marikina mayor Marcy Teodor scored a lopsided win in his grudge battle over former MMDA chairman Bayano Fernando which became talk of the town.

Here, I would like to quote former US president Abe Lincoln who says, "elections belong to the people and it is their decision". Another quote requiring serious contemplation is, "I do not deny the possibility that the people may err in an election; but if they do, the true cure is in the next election, and not in the treachery of the person elected".