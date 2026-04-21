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The four Undang of Negeri Sembilan have announced the sacking of the state's Malay ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

– A rare and high-stakes royal power struggle is unfolding in Malaysia’s southern state of Negeri Sembilan, where traditional chieftains have moved to depose the state’s ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

At the heart of the turmoil are four influential chieftains, known as the Undang. Together, they hold the authority to appoint and remove the state’s Malay ruler, who is styled as “Yang di-Pertuan Besar” rather than the more common “Sultan”.

In a shocking development on April 19, the four declared the sacking of Tuanku Muhriz and installed a successor.

They claimed the decision was made due to misconduct by Tuanku Muhriz, though they did not elaborate.

The state police have stepped in, warning the public not to inflame tensions over the unprecedented constitutional crisis.

“Any acts involving threats, provocation, incitement, defamation, dissemination of false information, or any unlawful elements related to this matter, if detected, will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken under existing laws,” said state police chief Alzafny Ahmad in an April 21 statement.

On April 20, the state government leader, Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun, dismissed the attempt to topple the ruler, declaring the move invalid.

He said this was because one of the four chieftains, Datuk Mubarak Thahak from the Undang of Sungei Ujong, had been stripped of his position on April 17 by the state’s advisory body on Malay customs. His removal, reportedly tied to 33 alleged breaches of tradition and law, was backdated to May 13, 2025.

His declaration “cannot be accepted or recognised by the state government as he no longer has the authority”, Datuk Aminuddin said in a statement.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has ruled Negeri Sembilan since 2008. PHOTO: BERNAMA

However, the chieftains have pushed back. In yet another dramatic counter-move, they are now calling for the menteri besar’s removal. In a statement on April 21 addressed to members of the state legislature, they declared that “Aminuddin is no longer fit to lead the state administration and should be replaced”.

In Negeri Sembilan, the menteri besar can only govern with the confidence and support of a majority of elected assemblymen in the state legislative assembly.

Unlike most monarchies, where the throne passes down through hereditary succession, Negeri Sembilan follows a distinctive system rooted in the Adat Perpatih tradition unique to the state.

The Malay ruler, or the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, is elected from among the royals and is not born into the role.

The ruler is chosen by the Undang , with each of the four chieftains representing a district – Sungei Ujong, Jelebu, Johol and Rembau.

The current ruler, Tuanku Muhriz, was once passed over for the throne at the age of 19 following the death of his father, Tuanku Munawir, as he was deemed too young to ascend. Instead, the Undang elected his uncle, Tuanku Jaafar Tuanku Abdul Rahman, who reigned from 1967 to 2008.

Tuanku Muhriz later succeeded Tuanku Jaafar and has remained the ruler till now. But the Undang are seeking to install Tuanku Jaafar’s son, Tunku Nadzaruddin, as the next ruler.

Legal experts agree that the Undang do have the constitutional authority to depose the ruler under specific conditions, such as misconduct or incapacity. However, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet suggested that the situation may now be seen as a constitutional crisis.

“It is a constitutional crisis because it would appear that three or four of the Undang have called for the removal of the state ruler, which they are entitled to do, but whether it is procedurally proper remains to be seen,” Mr Lim told The Straits Times.

“We will see who prevails in the end, but for now, Tuanku Muhriz is still the ruler.”

Mr Lim said one possible avenue to resolve the impasse would be for the Undang to seek judicial intervention. However, he noted that the matter may not be heard by the court as it concerns the customary law and royal prerogative.

A more viable route may lie within the state’s advisory body on Malay customs, where a formal decision could lend institutional legitimacy to the dispute, he said.

Alternatively, he suggested that a political resolution remains possible if Tuanku Muhriz can persuade some of the Undang to withdraw their support for his removal.