KUALA LUMPUR – When 25-year-old Malaysian tour guide Francis Liaw (not his real name) was offered a stint as a money changer in Laos in 2021, he jumped at the chance to earn a high salary for six months.

But his excitement became anguish when his new employer turned out to be a human trafficking syndicate that forced him to be an online scammer in Laos and Myanmar for more than a year, living under the watchful eyes of his minders and getting punished for the smallest offences.