The disasters that never happened: How to soothe rising climate anxiety

KUALA LUMPUR (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - When Typhoon Haiyan smashed into the Philippines in 2013, killing more than 6,000 people, everything was wiped out on the tiny island of Tulang Diyot, with all its 500 houses destroyed.

But early warnings and a swift evacuation just before the storm struck saved the island's entire population of 1,000 people from one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever, which left a trail of destruction across the Asian country.

Now some experts are pushing for more recognition of such efforts to avert disasters, or at least their worst effects - which they say would help the world prepare better for accelerating climate change impacts and ease rising eco-anxiety.

"People don't highlight it when 'nothing happens', but even if nothing happens, it is in itself extraordinary," said David Lallemant, a disaster risk expert at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

"These are invisible (successes). We want to change that; we want to bring visibility," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

From retrofitting schools to withstand earthquakes to installing irrigation that saves crops from drought, Lallemant said there have been many effective early interventions that should be lauded but have gone largely unnoticed by the public.

Recognising these achievements is crucial to encouraging policymakers to invest in similar measures, he added, as leading scientists last week warned in a new UN report that climate change losses are becoming hard to avoid and will likely worsen.

Too much bad news?

From searing heat to floods and drought, global warming is affecting the world faster than anticipated and on a more intense scale, according to the flagship report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Approved by 195 governments, the report urged policymakers to step up initiatives to adapt to more extreme weather and rising seas, and to limit the vulnerability of their people.

Climate change has also "adversely" affected mental health, from the stress of rising heat and trauma from weather disasters to loss of livelihoods and culture, the IPCC said, in its first formal acknowledgement of the growing problem.

Despite the bleak outlook, the head of the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) warned against creating more "apocalyptic fears", especially among younger generations.

"We have to be careful how we communicate the results of our science, tipping points and when we talk about the collapsing of the biosphere and the disappearance of mankind," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"We have to be careful not to cause too much fear among the young people. The fear should be targeted towards decision-makers," he told the approval meeting for the IPCC report.

The broader negative narrative around climate change could be balanced partly by showcasing more "averted disasters", especially in news reports that are often dominated by catastrophes, said NTU's Lallemant.

He and a team of researchers have been studying how disasters would have cost far more lives and damage without anticipatory action - and trying to quantify the benefits.