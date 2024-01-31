Property tycoon to stand trial for $16.7b fraud case that shocked Vietnam

HANOI - Retired nurse Nga put her life savings into a bond at Vietnam’s Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) but can no longer access her money after being caught up with tens of thousands of other victims in a multi-billion-dollar scam that has shocked the nation.

Property tycoon Truong My Lan is facing a trial in the country’s biggest ever fraud case, accused of embezzling US$12.5 billion (S$16.7 billion) by investigators after she was arrested in a national corruption crackdown that analysts say has hit the economy and unsettled foreign investors.

Lan, chair of major developer Van Thinh Phat, is said to have swindled the cash from SCB for years, leaving unsuspecting investors out of pocket and leading hundreds to stage rare protests in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms Nga, who uses a pseudonym to protect her identity, is among the 42,000 victims of the Van Thinh Phat scandal identified by police.

“My children urged me to spend the money, to travel, but I did not. I put my whole life savings there,” said the 67-year-old Hanoi resident, showing AFP the bond certificates worth around US$120,000 issued by SCB.

“I had planned to use the money to maintain our house... to help my kids.”

The police said those caught up in the scam are all SCB bondholders who could not withdraw their money and have not received interest or principal payments since Lan’s arrest in October 2022.

Lan, who is married to a wealthy Hong Kong businessman, is accused of setting up fake loan applications to withdraw money from SCB, in which she has a 90 per cent stake.

Between February 2019 and September 2022, her driver transported the equivalent of more than US$4.4 billion in cash from SCB’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City to her nearby home and Van Thinh Phat’s head office.

Her alleged asset appropriation is equivalent to around 3 per cent of Vietnam’s 2022 GDP.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Despite a wave of high-profile arrests under the anti-corruption drive, the size of the scandal has shocked the country, said Ms Linh Nguyen, lead analyst for Vietnam at consultancy Control Risks.

“Now it’s raised the question: are there any other cases of a similar scale out there?” she told AFP.

“If one businesswoman with one company and one bank could leverage such huge capital from the economy, then how about in other banks and in other companies?“

Banking expert Bui Kien Thanh also warned that the scandal may be “just the tip of the iceberg”.