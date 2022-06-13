Thaksin's daughter takes Shinawatra brand to new Thai generation

BANGKOK (AFP) - She has half a million followers on Instagram, leads a glamorous lifestyle and describes herself as the "little girl" of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra - one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern Thai history.

The 35-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest of billionaire tycoon Thaksin's three children, is now launching herself into the country's deeply divided political scene ahead of a national election due by March next year.

The move brings the Shinawatras' influence to a new generation and sets the stage for the latest round in the ultra-rich clan's 20-year tussle with the kingdom's royalist-military elites.

For now, Ms Paetongtarn has a low-key role with the main opposition Pheu Thai party but she is widely tipped to be named its candidate for prime minister when an election is called.

The 72-year-old Thaksin, ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006, pops up regularly in Ms Paetongtarn's social media posts hugging her baby or posing with his daughter over a bowl of noodles.

Ms Paetongtarn says she draws strength from her father's "unwavering support" and insists she will always be his "little girl".

It is a sentiment that endears her to the legion of supporters, many of them poor and rural, who swept Mr Thaksin to election victories in 2001 and 2005.

"We need you. We miss your father," a well-wisher told her during campaigning for Bangkok local elections last month.

But it will also raise the hackles of the powerful royalist and military elites who despise Mr Thaksin and have long suspected him of manipulating the opposition to their political dominance from abroad.

Parties linked to the tycoon have won the most seats at every Thai election since 2001, only to find themselves toppled by coups or court rulings preceded by massive street protests.

Mr Thaksin, the former Manchester City owner who built a telecoms empire with a fortune estimated by Forbes at nearly US$1.9 billion (S$2.6 billion), now lives in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid corruption charges he says are politically motivated.

His sister, Ms Yingluck, was elected PM in 2011, but was herself deposed by General Prayut Chan-O-Cha in a 2014 coup.

Despite her current placeholder role with Pheu Thai's inclusion and innovation committee, Ms Paetongtarn makes no secret of her ambitions.

"We can transform Thailand from a country that is riddled with debt, filled with misery, with no future in sight, into a country filled with opportunity and hope for us and future generations," she told AFP at a party conference last month.