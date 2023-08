BANGKOK – Hours after Mr Srettha Thavisin was elected as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, the hashtag #NotMyPM started trending on local social media by those who continued to decry his Pheu Thai Party’s decision to form a government with its long-time adversaries in the military-backed political parties.

Mr Srettha’s ascension to the post on Tuesday broke a three-month-long political impasse preventing the government from being formed after the May 14 election.