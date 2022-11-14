Thaksin’s daughter top choice for PM in Central Thailand, survey finds

BANGKOK - A recent opinion survey has found that former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the top choice among most voters in Thailand’s Central region.

The survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) found that Ms Paetongtarn topped the list of preferred PM candidates, followed by Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrate and incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The telephone survey was conducted from Nov 2 to 5 covered 2,002 respondents aged 18 and above. The respondents were sampled from 17 central provinces and the results were announced on Sunday.

The response to who their most preferred prime minister candidate would be and why:

• 24.18%: Ms Paetongtarn, because the country should be run by the new generation, Pheu Thai Party’s policies are great, and they have faith in the Shinawatra family.

• 16.73%: Mr Pita, because Move Forward Party’s policies are very good.

• 16.23%: Mr Prayut, as he is a man of integrity who brought peace to the country.

• 13.54%: Undecided

• 7.04%: Mr Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader

• 6.19%: Ms Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai leader

• 3.10%: Mr Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader

• 2.05%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader

• 1.80%: Not interested/no comment

• 1.60%: Ms Kanchana Silapa-archa, former Chart Thai Pattana leader

• 1.50%: Mr Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai leader.

The remaining 6.04 per cent was shared by several other politicians.

The survey also found that most voters in the Central region will vote for constituency-based candidates from Pheu Thai Party, with 32.42 per cent choosing the party.

This was followed by Move Forward (19.98 per cent), undecided (13.99 per cent), Palang Pracharath (10.54 per cent ), and Democrat (7.54 per cent). The remainder was shared among several other parties.

Pheu Thai continued to top the list as the most favourite party for party-list MPs, with 32.57 per cent of respondents citing it.

It was followed by the Move Forward (19.83 per cent), undecided (14.28 per cent), Palang Pracharath (10.49 per cent), and Democrat 7.14 per cen. The rest of the respondents cited other parties.

Paetongtarn was also the top choice in other polls in the North, Northeast and nationwide, though she was beaten slightly in Bangkok and the South. ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE NATION