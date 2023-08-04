Thaksin likely to postpone his return to Thailand amid delay in government formation

BANGKOK - Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is likely to postpone his return to Thailand due to ongoing uncertainties over the formation of a new government, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Thaksin, who has lived in self-imposed exile since August 2008, had earlier said he would be flying back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on Aug 10.

The announcement in late July had come from his daughter Paetongtarn, who is one of the three prime ministerial candidates of the Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin would likely schedule his return after a new government is formed when the political situation gets “more stable”, the source said.

The ex-PM has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment during his absence from Thailand in multiple cases. He is expected to start serving his time in prison after his return although he is eligible to apply for royal pardon.

The latest development on the delay in Thaksin’s return comes amidst reports that the parliamentary vote on Thailand’s next prime minister would not be held on Friday.

Pheu Thai is gathering support from political parties in the outgoing coalition government in a bid to form a new administration after the second-largest election winner on Wednesday ended its alliance with the Move Forward Party, which won the largest number of MP seats in the May 14 general election.

Pheu Thai, which is regarded as Thaksin’s proxy, is facing a dilemma. It is trying to avoid including Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties, which are associated with outgoing Deputy Premier General Prawit Wongsuwan and outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, respectively. The two generals are linked to the 2014 military coup and the subsequent junta.

But Pheu Thai also needs majority support from both Houses of Parliament, and votes from senators are necessary for its candidate to be elected prime minister.

Both Mr Prayut and Mr Prawit are believed to retain their influence over many of the 250 senators they appointed while serving in the post-coup junta. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK