Thaksin has role to play after prison term, new Thai PM Srettha says

BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that he sees former leader Thaksin Shinawatra playing a role in government once he is freed from prison.

“I believe he has value to add to the government and to the people of Thailand,” Mr Srettha said during an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in New York on Wednesday.

The new premier is seeking to revive an economy whose growth has lagged neighbours during nearly a decade of military rule.

His comments are also a sign of how Thaksin continues to loom over the country’s politics.

Forced to flee in 2008 to evade graft charges, the 74-year-old Thaksin returned to Thailand in August after 15 years of self-imposed exile.

He arrived hours before Mr Srettha was voted in parliament as prime minister.

Mr Srettha’s win came with the help of the Senate, in an arrangement widely seen as part of a deal between the royalist pro-military establishment and Thaksin.

Prime minister from 2001 until a coup in 2006, Thaksin still carries sway as the patriarch of a family that has dominated Thai politics for two decades despite having been found guilty, in absentia.

Upon his return, he was sent to jail to serve eight years and moved shortly thereafter to a police hospital after complaining of chest pain and high blood pressure.

Within days, Thaksin petitioned King Maha Vajiralongkorn for a royal pardon and, in turn, got his sentence commuted to just one year. His family is currently looking at the possibility of securing his early release on parole.

“He was, and probably still is, the most popular prime minister in the history of Thai politics,” the Thai leader said of Thaksin who’s considered an influential figure in Mr Srettha’s Pheu Thai party.