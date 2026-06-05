Thailand’s Thaksin to head to Dubai after royal pardon sets him free

Former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to board a private jet as soon as authorities complete paperwork confirming the end of his jail term.

BANGKOK – Once Thailand’s most powerful politician, Thaksin Shinawatra is returning to the city that served as his base during 15 years of exile as his influence at home fades.

The former prime minister plans to travel to Dubai after receiving a royal pardon that wiped out the remainder of his prison sentence, freeing him from the last of the travel curbs in place since his return to Thailand in 2023, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The pardon was granted by King Maha Vajiralongkorn earlier this week as part of a broader clemency programme marking Queen Suthida’s birthday, which reduced sentences for or released thousands of inmates and parolees nationwide.

Thaksin, 76, is expected to board a private jet as soon as the authorities complete paperwork confirming the end of his jail term and remove an electronic monitoring device he has worn since his release on parole in May, the person said. Thai online publication The 101 World first reported the planned trip.

Dubai became Thaksin’s primary residence after he fled Thailand in 2008 to avoid prison following his ouster in a 2006 military takeover. From there, the billionaire and former telecommunications tycoon remained a dominant force in Thai politics, helping steer parties linked to his family to repeated election victories despite multiple court-ordered ousters of sitting prime ministers and another military coup in 2014.

His return to Thailand in 2023 was widely seen as Thaksin’s full circle moment in a political saga that had shaped the country for two decades. After being sentenced to eight years in prison on corruption and abuse-of-power convictions, his term was reduced to one year by a royal pardon before a second act of clemency this week eliminated the remainder of his sentence.

Unlike during his years abroad, Thaksin returns to Dubai at a moment when his political leverage appears diminished. Thailand’s political landscape is now dominated by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his conservative Bhumjaithai Party, which won a decisive victory in February’s election. Thaksin’s once-dominant Pheu Thai Party is now a junior partner in the governing coalition after recording the worst election result for any Thaksin-linked bloc since he first swept to power in 2001.

Thaksin has not commented on his future plans since his release on parole. Spokesman for Pheu Thai, Suksit Srichomkwan, said Thaksin is within his rights to travel overseas and that the party had no knowledge of the trip. The party welcomed the royal pardon and said it was granted through normal procedures.

“It’s not surprising that Dubai is his first port of call because he still has business interests and assets there,” said Purawich Watanasukh, a political science lecturer at Thammasat University. “But this won’t be permanent. He fought very hard to return to Thailand and even accepted imprisonment to make that happen.”

Thaksin is expected to spend time in Dubai handling personal business and meeting friends, according to the source. No return date has been set, though the source said he plans to make more frequent trips to Dubai now that he is free to travel.

In 2025, shortly after a travel ban was lifted in a separate case involving Thailand’s royal defamation law, he also made a surprise trip there, citing a medical appointment.

‘Stabilising force’

Analysts expect Thaksin to maintain a lower profile than during his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s brief premiership, when critics accused him of exercising influence from behind the scenes by publicly promoting policies ranging from electricity-price cuts to government-backed digital assets.

Paetongtarn became the fifth prime minister linked to the Shinawatra political network to be removed from office in a country where courts and military interventions have repeatedly reshaped governments.

Thaksin is also likely to remain cautious because he still faces legal uncertainty. Prosecutors have appealed his acquittal in the royal defamation case stemming from a 2015 interview with South Korean media.

His party, Pheu Thai, also faces pressure to reinvent itself after decades of relying on the Shinawatra brand. Purawich said the party needs to elevate a new generation of leaders, including Yodchanan Wongsawat, Thaksin’s nephew and now one of Anutin’s deputy prime ministers, if it hopes to regain political relevance.

“His presence will remain a stabilising force for Pheu Thai, but he won’t be playing an offside position in politics as before,” Purawich said. The political scientist said Thaksin’s long-term focus may instead be on his sister, former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who remains in exile nearly a decade after fleeing Thailand ahead of a criminal negligence verdict she has long argued was politically motivated.

In a rare public comment, his eldest daughter Pintongta Shinawatra said on June 3 the family welcomed the royal pardon and was enjoying spending time with him.

“He’s embracing the peace and quiet at home,” she said, adding that his grandchildren have been visiting him constantly. “You can say it’s crowded. There are seven of them.” Bloomberg