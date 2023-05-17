Thailand’s Thaksin lauds ‘disruptors’ Move Forward Party for election triumph

BANGKOK - Thailand’s influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday hailed the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) as disruptors who mastered social media, and said ageing army generals central to years of turmoil should retire with dignity.

The self-exiled tycoon, a towering figure in Thai politics whose family is the driving force behind the dominant Pheu Thai Party, said MFP proved social media and user-generated content (UGC) can triumph over big-spending campaigns and vote-buying.

Before Sunday’s vote, Thaksin’s populist political juggernaut had won every election since 2001, despite being ousted from office three times. It lost to the progressive MFP by 10 seats.

“They used UGC on TikTok because the youngsters use TikTok. It’s getting votes and canvassers organically, and you don’t use a lot of resources,” Thaksin said during a two-hour political discussion streamed online.

MFP had strong appeal and organisation in university towns, Thaksin said, adding many young people convinced their parents to vote for MFP.

“Pheu Thai got hammered because we did not disrupt ourselves enough. Move Forward’s trend overcame Pheu Thai and the other parties that had money,” he said.

MFP rode a wave of excitement among the youth, generated by its liberal agenda and promises of bold change, including tackling monopolies and amending a law that prescribes long jail sentences for insulting the monarchy, a taboo issue.

Pheu Thai has agreed to form a six-party alliance with MFP, hoping more will join to keep the defeated pro-military parties out of government in the coup-prone country.

‘Whatever will be’

Thaksin wields significant influence despite being in exile for 17 years to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power, which he denies.

He reiterated his plan to return to Thailand in July, and when asked about prison, he said: “Whatever will be, will be.”

Thaksin also pledged loyalty to the palace and stressed Pheu Thai would not back any actions by MFP that would impact the monarchy.

MFP and Pheu Thai trounced parties backed by the royalist military, two of those led by former army chiefs involved in coups against Thaksin and the government of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra.