Thailand's same-sex marriage Bill moves to senate

BANGKOK - The Thai senate will on April 2 debate a Bill to legalise same-sex marriage, as the kingdom moves towards becoming the first South-east Asian country to recognise marriage equality.

Thailand has long enjoyed an international reputation for tolerance of the LGBTQ community, but activists have struggled for decades against conservative attitudes and values.

The lower house easily approved the law last week and the legislation now moves to the country’s unelected senate, which is stacked with conservative appointees named by the last junta.

Senators will discuss the Bill, which changes references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms, and hold a first vote before passing it to a committee for further consideration.

The senate cannot reject the legislation but it can send it back to the lower house for further debate for 180 days.

It will come back for two more senate votes, with the next probably no earlier than July.

Ms Paulie Nataya Paomephan, who won Miss Trans Thailand in 2023, said until recently she had never dreamed that transgender people would be able to legally marry in Thailand.

“I think it is because politicians have to adapt themselves to the changing world,” she told AFP, adding that she and her boyfriend of three years planned to marry if the law passed.

‘Proud of our pride’

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was “proud of our pride” after the lower house voted to approve the bill in a 399-10 landslide.

“The passing (of this law) in the parliament today is a proud moment for Thai society who will walk together towards social equality and respect differences,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Across Asia, only Taiwan and Nepal recognise same-sex marriage. Last year, India’s highest court deferred the decision to Parliament, and Hong Kong’s top court stopped just short of granting full marriage rights.

LGBTQ activists celebrated March 27’s vote as a significant milestone on the road to equality.