Thailand’s reformist Natthaphong is front runner ahead of February vote, polls show

A recent poll said People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (pictured) was backed by 35.1 per cent of respondents, with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul getting 16.1 per cent.

– Thailand’s progressive People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut continued to lead opinion polls on Jan 30 , highlighting the stiff challenge facing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s bid to stay in power ahead of elections on Feb 8.

The elections in February have settled into a three-way race between Mr Anutin’s conservative Bhumjaithai Party, the former ruling Pheu Thai Party and the reformist People’s Party.

A poll by Suan Dusit University published on J an 30 said Mr Natthaphong was backed by 35.1 per cent of respondents, with Mr Anutin coming in third with 16.1 per cent, behind Pheu Thai’s candidate for prime minister Yodchanan Wongsawat at 21.5 per cent.

The poll surveyed 26,621 people in the Jan 16 to 28 period.

The People’s Party is the successor to Move Forward, which won the 2023 elections, but was subsequently blocked by conservative lawmakers from forming a government and was later dissolved by court order.

Mr Anutin called a snap election on Dec 12, after fewer than 100 days as premier during a chaotic parliamentary session that could have led to a no-confidence vote and the collapse of his fragile minority government.

It also came during Thailand’s fierce three-week border conflict with Cambodia.

Another poll by the National Institute of Development Administration also showed Mr Natthaphong in front with support from 29 per cent of respondents, up from 24.7 per cent earlier in January , with Mr Anutin up modestly at 22.2 per cent.

Mr Anutin faces pressure to consolidate conservative-leaning voters and present a post-election governing path in what are expected to be tight coalition negotiations after the vote. REUTERS