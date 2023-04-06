Thailand's promised cannabis bonanza disappoints as politicians trade blame

BANGKOK - Thailand’s decriminalisation of cannabis has delighted its fans, alarmed some health experts and has increasingly disappointed farmers who have been undercut by illegal imports, sending a promise of a new bonanza crop up in smoke.

Marijuana has also become an election football, with the opposition criticising the ruling pro-military coalition in the run-up to May 14 polls for rushing through decriminalisation in 2022 to what they say is the detriment of society, the youth in particular.

Thousands of cannabis shops and businesses have sprung up, especially in Bangkok and tourist spots, since Thailand became the first South-east Asian country to decriminalise the drug.

But the legal framework has never been clearly set out and long-promised legislation failed in February to get through Parliament, leaving the country without an umbrella law to regulate its use.

Apart from the legislative limbo, the benefits of a new cash crop for farmers – trumpeted by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who spearheaded the decriminalisation effort – have failed to materialise, six industry members, including farmers and retailers, told Reuters.

That could compound grumbling about the government as its main challenger, the Pheu Thai Party, which is loyal to deposed prime minister and former telecommunications tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, proclaims its opposition to marijuana.

Mr Kajkanit Sakdisubha, chief executive and founder of Taratera, which operates cannabis farms and shops, places the blame for the disappointment many farmers feel on illegal imports that began when the initial boom led to domestic supplies running out.

“Then the imported flowers started coming in,” Mr Kajkanit said, referring to the potent buds favoured by smokers.

A deluge of marijuana smuggled in from abroad has swamped Thailand, driving down wholesale prices and hurting growers, the industry members said.

Health Minister Anutin, whose party’s 2019 campaign website featured marijuana plants sprouting gold coins, told Reuters that importing any part of the plant without permission is prohibited and should be stopped.

“It’s illegal,” he said, “If they are importing illegally, we will have to use law enforcement.”

He did not comment on the scale of smuggled cannabis in the market or its impact on farmers.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has estimated the sector, which includes medicinal products, could be worth US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) by 2025, but grower Srapathum Natthapong, 37, who invested a chunk of his life savings to jump into the industry, said he had seen his returns dwindle.

“In the early days, I could sell a kilogram for between 350,000 baht (S$13,700) and 400,000 baht,” said Mr Srapathum, who runs three indoor farms.