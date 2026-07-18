Thailand’s Moo Deng backs Argentina to win World Cup 2026 final

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Two sets of fruit were prepared, but Moo Deng walked straight to the Argentina fruit set without hesitation, drawing cheers from the crowd watching the activity.

Thailand’s celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng is making another football prediction, this time choosing Argentina to win the World Cup 2026 final against Spain.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, organised the activity on July 18 to add colour to the build-up to the World Cup final and entertain visitors at the zoo.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi led the nutrition team in preparing two sets of fruit as animal enrichment, with the names of Spain (ESP) and Argentina (ARG) carved into the displays and decorated with national flags.

Moo Deng’s keeper, Atthaphon, then released the pygmy hippo to choose the team she believed would lift the trophy. Moo Deng walked straight to the Argentina fruit set without hesitation, drawing cheers from the crowd of visitors watching the activity.

Moo Deng, the celebrity pygmy hippo, chomping down on the Argentina fruit set. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The activity was described as a chance for Moo Deng to make amends after two previous incorrect predictions in final matches. She had earlier picked France over Spain and England over Argentina.

Narongwit said the activity was intended to create happiness and smiles for visitors while also supporting animal enrichment. He said the fruit display helped encourage exercise, reduce stress and allow animals to express natural behaviour while receiving proper nutrition.

He added that the zoo’s intention was purely to promote the venue and bring joy to football fans, regardless of whether Moo Deng’s prediction matched the final result.

He stressed that the activity was not intended to promote gambling in any form. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK