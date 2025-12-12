Thailand set for early elections as King endorses PM Anutin’s move to dissolve parliament

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

BANGKOK - Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament, the official Royal Gazette said on Dec 12, making way for early elections, which must be held within 45 to 60 days.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had announced on Dec 11 that he is “returning power to the people”, moving to dissolve parliament and clear the way for elections earlier than previously anticipated.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told Reuters the move followed a disagreement with the largest grouping in parliament, the opposition People’s Party.

“This happened because we can’t go forward in parliament,” he told Reuters.

“When the People’s Party couldn’t get what they want, they said they will submit a no-confidence motion and asked the PM to dissolve parliament immediately,” Mr Siripong said.

Mr Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, told reporters late on Dec 11 that the Bhumjaithai Party did not follow the terms of their agreement.

“We have tried to use the voice of the opposition to push forward amending the constitution,” he said.

The political turmoil coincides with a fourth day of a fierce border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, in which at least 20 people have been killed and nearly 200 wounded.

Mr Anutin told reporters on Dec 10 that dissolving parliament would not impact Thailand’s military operations along the frontier, where clashes have broken out at more than a dozen locations, some involving exchanges of heavy artillery.

He is Thailand’s third prime minister since August 2023, and political instability is taking a toll on South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which is grappling with US tariffs, high household debt and weak consumption.

In September, Mr Anutin had said that he planned to dissolve parliament by the end of January, with a general election to be held in March or early April, but this move would accelerate that timeline.

Mr Anutin took power after pulling his Bhumjaithai party out of a ruling coalition and securing the backing of the People’s Party, which put forward a number of demands - including a referendum on constitutional amendments - as part of a deal to support him. REUTERS