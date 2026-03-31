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Thailand’s king endorses PM Anutin’s new Cabinet, Royal Gazette says

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Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new Cabinet has been endorsed by the king.

Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's new Cabinet has been endorsed by the king.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BANGKOK – Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s new Cabinet, according to a notice in the Royal Gazette on March 31.

The approval clears the way for the Cabinet to be sworn in before the king ahead of the delivery of a policy statement to Parliament, after which ministers can formally take office.

The line-up keeps Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun in their posts, as expected. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow also remains in position.

Former Industry Minister Akanat Promphan replaces former PTT chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon as energy minister.

Mr Anutin said over the weekend that the new government would be in place by April. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.