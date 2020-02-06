Thailand's first virus patient, 73, recovers

Ms Jaimuay Sae-Ung, 73, the first Thai person to be infected by the coronavirus, giving the thumbs up after recovering from her illness. She fell sick after visiting Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and was treated for nine days at the Nakhon Pathom Hospital, the Bangkok Post reported. Doctors said they treated her symptoms and did not prescribe any anti-viral medication. Ms Jaimuay's family members who travelled with her to Wuhan in late December were not infected.