Thailand's ex-leader Thaksin calls for fair laws to avert conflict

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Thailand needs fair laws that are respected by officials or else risk more conflict, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said in a thinly-veiled criticism of the country's current administration.

"We shouldn't allow people who ignore the law to interpret it," he said in a video call on Friday (July 26) with supporters for his 70th birthday.

Mr Thaksin hasn't set foot in Thailand since he was convicted for corruption in a case brought after the 2006 coup that ousted him. Some reports said he was speaking from Dubai.

Another coup in 2014 deposed a government led by Mr Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Mr Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who led that military intervention, was picked by lawmakers to return as premier after a disputed general election in March.

Pheu Thai, a party linked to the Shinawatras, is part of an opposition bloc that controls almost half the lower house of parliament.

It's critical of what it sees as an unfair election leading to the continuation of military rule. The Election Commission said there were no reasons to invalidate the poll.